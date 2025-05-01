Third Point LLC Grows Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Third Point LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC owned 0.18% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 143,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 2,500,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,432,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,581.96. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,350,634 shares of company stock worth $7,065,918 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

