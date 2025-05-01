Third Point LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,015,000. Workday makes up 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Workday by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.78. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

