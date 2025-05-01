The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is TAM Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

TAM Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 17.8% of TAM Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TAM Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $49,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $2,617,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 27,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

