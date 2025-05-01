Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $107,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,849.05. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,288.32. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

