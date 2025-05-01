Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

