Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average of $179.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

