Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.50 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of FORM opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

