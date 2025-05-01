Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 282,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after purchasing an additional 694,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,421,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 151.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 542,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 799,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 633,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
