Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 736,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 381,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 361,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,966,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,742,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.58. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,818. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,521 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $827,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,923.30. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,755 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics



PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

