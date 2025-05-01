Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after acquiring an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 792,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

