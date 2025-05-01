Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.3% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $170.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $144.34 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

