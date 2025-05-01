Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $64,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.53.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

SYK opened at $374.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.50. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

