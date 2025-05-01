StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 2.3 %

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $241.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Insider Activity at Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,404,748 shares in the company, valued at $59,991,659.76. This trade represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,180 shares of company stock valued at $196,491. 86.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

