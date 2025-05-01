StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Curis Stock Up 16.6 %

CRIS stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.11. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

