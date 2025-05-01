Stifel Nicolaus Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$49.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BRP from C$64.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$46.70 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$102.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

