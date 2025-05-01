Stifel Financial Corp Sells 59,072 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,625,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,132,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,706,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

