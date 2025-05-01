Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 4.10% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,023 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 671,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 77,640 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $548.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.