Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.52 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 278,307 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 279,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

