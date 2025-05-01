Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.48 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.