Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,103 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,855 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $447,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

