Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

ELF stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

