Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

NYSE SCM opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $364.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.84. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCM

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.