State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.68 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 1895097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

State Street Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of State Street by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $80,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

