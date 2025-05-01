State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $51,149,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADUS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

