Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $710.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
