SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lifted by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

