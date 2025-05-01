Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 219800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

