Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Expands By 62.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,994,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 1,227,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BYD in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYDDF

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDF opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. BYD has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.16.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.91 billion.

BYD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.