Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Purchases 48,000 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.03 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of A$241,440.00 ($154,769.23).

Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servcorp alerts:

On Thursday, March 27th, Alfred Moufarrige purchased 7,500 shares of Servcorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.35 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$40,125.00 ($25,721.15).

On Friday, March 14th, Alfred Moufarrige acquired 22,600 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,734.80 ($76,753.08).

Servcorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Servcorp Increases Dividend

About Servcorp

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Servcorp’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.