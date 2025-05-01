Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

