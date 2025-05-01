Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 12,533 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,559.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

