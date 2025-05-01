Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

