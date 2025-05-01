Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.