Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $295.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. Loop Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

