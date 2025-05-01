Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Given New $85.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ROG opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rogers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 255,423 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

