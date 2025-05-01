Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $210.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

