Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 761 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

BATS ITA opened at $155.97 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

