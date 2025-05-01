Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 148 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX opened at $210.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

