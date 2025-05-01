Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 197 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Dover by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 24,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 85.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $170.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average of $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.