Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Sell

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $171.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $211.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.