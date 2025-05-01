Raffles Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PPLT stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

