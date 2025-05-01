Raffles Associates LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF comprises 1.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 26,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,308,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 274,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

