Quarry LP Purchases 76 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.67.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $702.69 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $681.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

