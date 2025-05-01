Quarry LP Buys Shares of 948 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PFG stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

