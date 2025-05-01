Quarry LP Buys 1,923 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 210.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 626,579 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Phreesia by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 114,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of PHR opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $344,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,609.50. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,899.01. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $3,124,263. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

