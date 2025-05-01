Quarry LP Acquires 3,413 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Quarry LP increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 604.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $15.52 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

