Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. UBS Group cut their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.67 target price (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.