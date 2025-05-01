Q2 Earnings Estimate for PTEN Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 8,254,137 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 7,989,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,817,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.