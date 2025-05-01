ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) is Raffles Associates LP’s 7th Largest Position

Raffles Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up approximately 3.8% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $20.79 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $28.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

