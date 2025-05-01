Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.48% of Landstar System worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,119.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

LSTR stock opened at $134.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

